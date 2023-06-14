Farmer went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh, Farmer chased Corbin Burnes from the game by leading off the seventh inning with his fourth homer of the season. The 32-year-old infielder has started only two of the last seven games, and with Edouard Julian getting a look at the keystone and Royce Lewis handling the hot corner, playing time will likely be scarce for Farmer despite his solid .270/.328/.393 slash line on the season.