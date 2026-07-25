Twins' Luke Keaschall: Gets aboard three times

Keaschall went 0-for-1 with two walks, one hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics.

Keaschall got on base three times despite posting just his second hitless effort in seven games since the All-Star break. The 23-year-old has been fairly steady with the bat in July, hitting .347 (17-for-49) as he continues to find a home in right field. Overall, he's batting .260 with a .703 OPS, four home runs, 13 steals, 29 RBI, 51 runs scored, 14 doubles and one triple over 98 contests. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Keaschall's counting stats are nearly identical to his 49-game sample from 2025.