Keaschall may not need surgery on his fractured right ulna bone, but is still expected to miss two months or more, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "It's probably going to be a couple months before he's back into playing games," said Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta.

He suffered a right forearm fracture after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning of Friday's game. Keaschall will undergo weekly X-rays to check his progress and to confirm he won't need a plate inserted in his arm to heal properly.