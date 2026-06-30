Twins' Luke Keaschall: Receiving break Tuesday

Keaschall is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

After making his first 72 starts of the season at second base, Keaschall moved to right field for his last four starts. Though Keaschall will give way to Austin Martin on Tuesday, the Twins appear committed to giving the 23-year-old an extended look at the new position, so he could soon gain outfield eligibility in fantasy leagues. That said, Keaschall may need to improve his all-around production before managers in shallower leagues can feel comfortable including him in lineups at any position. While he's stayed healthy throughout the season and has been a solid source of speed with 12 stolen bases, Keaschall's numbers are lacking in just about every other category (.245 average, two home runs, 40 runs, 24 RBI).