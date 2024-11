The Twins selected Raya's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Raya made 24 starts at Double-A Wichita and one at St. Paul this past season, finishing with a 4.05 ERA and 103:44 K:BB over 97.2 innings of work. The 22-year-old is now part of the 40-man roster and is likely to return to St. Paul to begin 2025.