Diplan was designated for assignment on Saturday.

The Brewers sent him to the Twins for cash back on July 31, and Diplan logged a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings (10 games) since the trade. All told, he has a 4.03 ERA in 38 innings at the Double-A level since transitioning to the bullpen.

