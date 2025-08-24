Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Wallner doesn't yet appear to be in danger of losing hold of a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for the second time in four games while Koby Clemens checks in for him in right field. Since returning to action Aug. 12 after a stint on the paternity list, Wallner has gone 4-for-28 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate in nine games.