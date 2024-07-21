Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Austin Martin will enter the lineup in left field in place of Wallner, who had picked up starts in the corner outfield or at designated hitter in each of Minnesota's first eight games following his July 7 call-up from Triple-A St. Paul. During that eight-game stretch, Wallner hit .333 and flashed power (two home runs, two doubles), but it came with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate. Though the high amount of swing and miss in Wallner's game remains a concern, he should have a relatively clear path to playing time while the Twins contend with a slew of injuries to position players.