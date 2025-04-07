Wallner went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss against the Astros.
After a slow start to the season, Wallner is 6-for-13 in his last three games and is now hitting .267 with an .804 OPS. He's hit in the leadoff spot in 8 of 9 games, moving to No. 3 against a left-handed starter.
