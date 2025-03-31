Wallner is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
The Twins are facing lefty Martin Perez, so manager Rocco Baldelli is rolling out a lineup of all right-handed or switch hitters. Harrison Bader is in right field in place of the left-handed-hitting Wallner, who went 1-for-11 with a double in the first three games of the season.
More News
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Begins season in leadoff spot•
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Heating up in leadoff spot•
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Getting time as leadoff hitter•
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Healthy heading into spring•
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Sent to IL with oblique strain•
-
Twins' Matt Wallner: Battling oblique tightness•