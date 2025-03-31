Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wallner is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The Twins are facing lefty Martin Perez, so manager Rocco Baldelli is rolling out a lineup of all right-handed or switch hitters. Harrison Bader is in right field in place of the left-handed-hitting Wallner, who went 1-for-11 with a double in the first three games of the season.

More News