The Twins will recall Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Wallner was relegated to St. Paul after opening the season 2-for-25 with a 51.5 percent strikeout game for the Twins, but he'll rejoin the 26-man roster after finding his swing at Triple-A. Wallner has generated a hit in 25 of his 29 games since June 1 and has belted 12 homers during that span. The 26-year-old should provide some depth in the corner outfield positions.