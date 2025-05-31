The Twins reinstated Wallner (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Wallner is set to return to major-league action for the first time since mid-April after landing on the 10-day IL due to a hamstring strain. The 27-year-old outfielder was slashing .263/.373/.474 with five doubles, one home run and three RBI in 67 plate appearances prior to his injury and should be in the Twins' starting lineup against the Mariners on Saturday. DaShawn Keirsey was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.