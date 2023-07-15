Wallner was called up by the Twins on Saturday.

Wallner is up to replace Jose Miranda, who hit the injured list with a shoulder impingement. Wallner has exclusively appeared at the outfield corners for Triple-A St. Paul, so Miranda's absence doesn't necessarily open up a ton of playing time. Wallner spent brief stints in the majors in both April and May, posting a 1.099 OPS in 11 games. He's hit .291/.403/.524 for St. Paul, but it's taken a .399 BABIP to get there. His 28.5 percent strikeout rate in Triple-A could reach problematic levels in the majors.