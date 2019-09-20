Play

Kepler (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Royals.

Make it six straight absences for Kepler, who aggravated a shoulder injury Sept. 14 after returning to play both ends of a doubleheader. It's uncertain if he will be available in any capacity for the series, making him a tough call for weekend lineups. Ryan LaMarre is starting in center field for Minnesota.

