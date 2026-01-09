Kepler was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

He tested positive for the synthetic anabolic steroid Epitrenbolone. Kepler is a free agent after slashing just .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs over 127 regular-season games for the Phillies in 2025. He will turn 33 next month and, between the lack of production the last two seasons and now a PED suspension, will have a difficult time landing a contract.