Twins' Mike Paredes: Does fine in fourth start

Paredes (0-1) completed 5.1 innings in a loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Paredes was twice hurt by Hunter Goodman solo homers, but he otherwise gave up just one run. Though the outing can best be described as serviceable given that he yielded three runs over 5.1 frames, he fared much better than Minnesota's bullpen, which surrendered five runs across 3.2 innings. Since moving into the rotation June 10, Paredes has managed a decent 4.00 ERA across 18 frames despite an uninspiring 9:5 K:BB. There's not much to be excited about from a fantasy perspective, but Paredes has probably pitched well enough to hang on to a starting role, at least until Bailey Ober (elbow) is ready to return.