Twins' Mike Paredes: Stuck with loss in bulk role

Paredes (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over three innings of relief as the Twins fell 5-2 to the Guardians. He didn't strike out a batter.

Kendry Rojas got the start but worked just 2.1 innings before handing the ball to Paredes in a tandem arrangement, with neither pitcher being particularly effective. Since joining the big-league roster in late May, Paredes has managed a 4.72 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB through 34.1 innings over nine appearances (five starts). Connor Prielipp (finger) is closing in on a return from the IL to fill the fifth starter spot, but depending on how Minnesota navigates the trade deadline, there could be other openings in the rotation in August. Paredes hasn't done much to stake a claim for any vacancies, however.