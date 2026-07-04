Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Twins' Mike Paredes: Still searching for first win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Paredes (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings as the Twins fell 5-2 to the Yankees. He struck out two.

The right-hander's outing was split into two two-inning chunks thanks to a 53-minute rain delay, and Paredes was lifted after 81 pitches (49 strikes) having served up homers to Trent Grisham in the first inning and Ben Rice in the third to account for all the damage against him. Paredes has been taken deep five times in five starts and 22 innings since moving into the rotation while posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, but he could be bumped to the bullpen or back to Triple-A St. Paul before getting another turn with Bailey Ober (elbow) currently finishing up a rehab assignment.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!