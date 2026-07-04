Twins' Mike Paredes: Still searching for first win

Paredes (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings as the Twins fell 5-2 to the Yankees. He struck out two.

The right-hander's outing was split into two two-inning chunks thanks to a 53-minute rain delay, and Paredes was lifted after 81 pitches (49 strikes) having served up homers to Trent Grisham in the first inning and Ben Rice in the third to account for all the damage against him. Paredes has been taken deep five times in five starts and 22 innings since moving into the rotation while posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, but he could be bumped to the bullpen or back to Triple-A St. Paul before getting another turn with Bailey Ober (elbow) currently finishing up a rehab assignment.