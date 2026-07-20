Twins' Mike Paredes: Works in relief Saturday

Paredes struck out four and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk across two innings of relief in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

Paredes had started in each of his final five appearances of the first half, but the Twins elected to shift him to the bullpen coming out of the All-Star break. Minnesota still has an opening in its rotation while Connor Prielipp (finger) remains on the injured list, but the team looks as though it will go in a different direction when the fifth spot comes up again Tuesday in Cleveland. Paredes went 0-2 and turned in a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 22 innings over his five starts.