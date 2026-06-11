Twins' Mike Paredes: No decision in first start

Paredes pitched for three innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Paredes stepped into a starting role for the Twins after two long relief outings to start his big-league career. The 25-year-old pitched well and kept Minnesota in the game for his best outing in the majors yet. The right-hander now has a 1.06 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across 10.1 innings so far. Parades has not pitched more than five innings in Triple-A St. Paul or on the Twins yet this season, so expect him to work more as a long-reliever/opener in this cal-up to Minnesota.