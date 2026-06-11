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Twins' Mike Paredes: No decision in first start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Paredes pitched for three innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Paredes stepped into a starting role for the Twins after two long relief outings to start his big-league career. The 25-year-old pitched well and kept Minnesota in the game for his best outing in the majors yet. The right-hander now has a 1.06 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across 10.1 innings so far. Parades has not pitched more than five innings in Triple-A St. Paul or on the Twins yet this season, so expect him to work more as a long-reliever/opener in this cal-up to Minnesota.

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