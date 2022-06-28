Gordon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-1 win over the Guardians. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Gordon's home run to deep right field built the Twins' lead to seven runs after six innings and effectively salted the game away. He'll be in the lineup for the seventh consecutive contest in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland, occupying left field while batting seventh. Expect Gordon to continue serving as the Twins' primary left fielder while Trevor Larnach is likely out for the next six weeks after undergoing core-muscle surgery.