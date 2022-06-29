Gordon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Gordon started seven consecutive games in the outfield and went 5-for-22 with two home runs and three RBI before sitting out the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader. He'll now find himself on the bench for the second game in a row, and he could find himself as the odd man out of the lineup for Minnesota with Jorge Polanco having returned from the injured list. The addition of Polanco could leave fewer starts available for Alex Kirilloff at first base, in which case Kirilloff could see more time in left field at Gordon's expense.