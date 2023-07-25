Gordon (lower leg) is expected to begin baseball activities next week, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Gordon continues his rehab from a right tibia fracture and notably shed his cast earlier in the month. He'll take yet another step forward within the next week by gaining clearance for baseball activities. Gordon will need some time to ramp up his activities before ultimately going out on a rehab assignment, at which point he'll likely need a healthy diet of at-bats prior to being activated from the 60-day injured list. A more exact timetable for his return should come into focus once he gets the green light for live at-bats.