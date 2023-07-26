Lopez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings in a 9-7 loss to Seattle. He struck out eight.

Lopez turned in yet another strong start, allowing two or fewer runs for the fourth time in his last five appearances. However, Lopez gave up a solo home run to Cade Marlowe in the fifth inning, marking his fourth long ball allowed in his last three starts. The right-hander has been an excellent source of strikeouts in 2023, having tallied 160 K's through 128.2 innings while punching out seven or more batters in seven of his last eight appearances. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium for his next start.