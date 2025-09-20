The Twins placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a mild right forearm strain.

Lopez had to make an early exit from his start Friday after diving for a ball in the third inning, and although the damage to his forearm was deemed mild, the Twins have decided to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old righty will end 2025 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 75.2 innings. Mick Abel was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.