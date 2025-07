The Twins recalled Ohl from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Minnesota lists Ohl as its starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox in what will be the right-hander's MLB debut. Ohl has worked as both a starter and reliever across three minor-league levels this season and has a 2.17 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79:10 K:BB over 66.1 innings.