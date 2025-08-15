Ohl is listed as the Twins' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Tigers at Target Field.

Ohl made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Royals. The rookie right-hander has previously made two starts for Minnesota and made another five starts in the minors earlier this season, but Ohl has yet to cover more than four innings in any outing. As such, Ohl will likely be deployed as more of an opener than a traditional starter Friday, and the Twins could turn to Jose Urena to work in bulk relief behind him.