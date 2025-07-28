The Twins plan to call Ohl up from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reports.

Ohl began the season as a reliever at Single-A Fort Myers, but he has been excellent across three levels while splitting time between the bullpen and rotation, posting a 2.17 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79:10 K:BB over 66.1 frames. The 25-year-old has not gone more than four innings or thrown more than 68 pitches in an outing this season, so he will have a relatively limited workload Tuesday.