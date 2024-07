Lewis (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis was able to do some running and taking batting practice during the All-Star break and came out of it with no issues, clearing the way for him to begin a rehab assignment. He's been sidelined for just three weeks, so Lewis shouldn't require too many rehab games before rejoining the Twins' active roster.