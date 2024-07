Lewis (adductor) is expected to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment next week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis started running and taking batting practice during the All-Star break, and he may need only a few games in the minors before he's activated from the 10-day injured list. He's on the IL for the second time this season, after he had previously missed nearly 10 weeks due to a strained right quadricep, which he suffered Opening Day.