Lewis will sit Saturday against Toronto.

Lewis grabbed four hits in Friday's series opener, raising his batting average from .182 to .270, but his reward will be a trip to the bench. The Twins seemingly want to avoid overworking him as he seeks to establish himself following a pair of seasons lost to ACL tears, as he's yet to start more than three games in a row in the field. Willi Castro will handle the hot corner in his absence Saturday.