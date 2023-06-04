Lewis was removed from Sunday's game against the Guardians with an apparent upper body injury after being involved in a collision at first base, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old collided with Guardians first baseman Gabriel Arias while attempting to beat out a grounder during the eighth inning, and Lewis flipped over Arias and appeared to land on his arms and head. Lewis was evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes but eventually left the field under his own power. Minnesota has a team day off Monday, and it's unclear if the young infielder will be available for Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay.