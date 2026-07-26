Twins' Royce Lewis: Logs 10th theft

Lewis went 1-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Lewis is up to 10 steals on the year, including four over his last four games. The infielder has struggled at the plate a bit since the All-Star break, going 5-for-32 (.156) over his last nine games, though he's also drawn six walks. Lewis is still batting a mere .212 with a .672 OPS, 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 35 runs scored and 13 doubles over 72 contests this season, and he looks to have a fairly secure starting role in the Twins' flexible infield.