Twins' Royce Lewis: Recalled from Triple-A

The Twins recalled Lewis from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Lewis was sent down to Triple-A in mid-May but has officially earned a spot back on the major-league roster after slashing .340/.417/.868 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored in 13 games with the Saints. It's unclear whether he'll reclaim the primary third baseman job now that he's back with the Twins, but he could end up splitting time at third base with Brooks Lee. James Outman was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.