Lewis (hamstring tightness) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.

It's no surprise that Lewis won't play in Wednesday's day game after exiting with trainers Tuesday night with what is currently being categorized as hamstring tightness. Fortunately it seems he avoided re-injuring his right knee, which has been operated on twice. Lewis also spent time on the injured list this year with an oblique strain. Willi Castro is starting at third base and batting fifth. Minnesota has an off day Thursday prior to a weekend series at home against the Angels.