Lewis (knee) will start at third base and bat fifth Monday against the Astros.

In his return from the 60-day injured list, Lewis will immediately settle into the heart of the batting order, but because Byron Buxton is sitting out the series opener for rest purposes, the 23-year-old could move down a spot in future contests. Regardless, Lewis looks as though he'll get an extended run as the Twins' primary third baseman after he recently completed a productive 10-game rehab assignment between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, during which he slashed .333/.395/.692 with six extra-base hits and four stolen bases. Lewis has seemingly shown no sign of being slowed down on the basepaths as he makes his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last May, and he could emerge as a true five-category asset now that he's back from the IL.