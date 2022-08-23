Jeffers (thumb) is scheduled to receive additional X-rays Monday and could be cleared to start catching bullpen sessions as soon as Friday, MLB.com reports.

Jeffers has been sidelined since undergoing surgery July 20 to repair an avulsion fracture in the joint of the thumb on his throwing hand. Assuming he's able to catch some side sessions this weekend without incident, Jeffers plans to head to the Twins' spring complex in Florida next week to continue his rehab program. He's hopeful that he'll be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the middle of September before returning from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month, which would allow him to get a few games under his belt prior to a potential playoff run. In the meantime, the Twins are expected to get by with a timeshare of Gary Sanchez and Sandy Leon at catcher.