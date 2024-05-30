Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 7-6 win over Kansas City.

Jeffers got Minnesota on the board with a two-run blast off Daniel Lynch in the fourth inning, cutting the Royals' lead to 4-2, before adding a solo shot in the fifth. The 26-year-old Jeffers is up to 12 homers on the year, just two shy of his career high, though he'd cooled off at the plate following a red-hot start to the year -- he'd gone 13 games without a long ball, going just 5-for-42 (.119) in that span. Overall, Jeffers is slashing .254/.342/.544 through 196 plate appearances with 36 RBI, 25 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.