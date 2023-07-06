Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

The backstop took Taylor Clarke deep in the seventh inning for his fourth home run of the year. Jeffers snapped a 19-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which he hit .255 (14-for-55) with five doubles, three RBI and five runs. Christian Vazquez has done little at the plate this season, posting a .566 OPS compared to Jeffers' .801, but the former's defensive chops have kept him in the starting role.