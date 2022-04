Jeffers was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified issue, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Jose Godoy was added to the lineup as a replacement for Jeffers behind the plate. The Twins haven't indicated whether Jeffers will be available off the bench, but if not, Minnesota will be down both of its top two catchers. Gary Sanchez is out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game while he battles abdominal tightness.