Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Jeffers has moved into a timeshare with Christian Vazquez, as neither of the two has started consecutive games since Jeffers served as a designated hitter June 1 in Houston before working behind the plate a day later in the series finale. It'll be Vazquez's turn to catch Sunday after Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 9-3 win.