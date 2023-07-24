Jeffers went 3-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Jeffers notched his third three-hit effort of the season. His final hit of the day was the biggest after he delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 12th to win it for the Twins. Jeffers is now slashing .272/.379/.437 with 14 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 24 runs and a 19:52 BB:K in 181 plate appearances. He has a .816 OPS compared a .578 for Christian Vazquez; however, it hasn't translated to more playing time as Jeffers still plays a bit less than half the time.