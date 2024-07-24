Woods Richardson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Woods Richardson was locked into a pitcher's duel with Zack Wheeler, with no runs scored until the ninth inning Tuesday. The performance marked Woods Richardson's first scoreless start since May and extended his streak of starts allowing three or fewer runs to six. The 23-year-old holds a 3.27 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 88.0 innings this season. He's on track to face the Mets at Citi Field early next week.