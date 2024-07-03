Woods Richardson came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

After cruising through four scoreless innings, the right-hander began to run out of gas in the fifth, serving up a solo shot to Justyn-Henry Malloy and a two-run blast to Ryan Kreidler that briefly gave Detroit a 3-2 lead. Woods Richardson was eventually lifted after 94 pitches (61 strikes), falling just short of his fifth quality start of the season. He'll carry a 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB through 71.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Astros.