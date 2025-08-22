Woods Richardson (illness) appears in line to be activated from the 15-day injured list sometime in September, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Woods Richardson allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while fanning four batters over 3.1 frames in his second rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday. He will make at least one more appearance for St. Paul before rejoining the Twins' active roster. Coming back from a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract, Woods Richardson's role upon his activation is unclear. The Twins expect to get Pablo Lopez (shoulder) back before long, Mick Abel is joining the rotation this weekend and Taj Bradley's arrival also appears imminent, so Woods Richardson might pitch in relief.