Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Returning Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson (illness) will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Woods Richardson has missed most of the month while recovering from a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract. He's made two appearances in the minors, however, where he's given up four runs (three earned) over 5.1 innings while striking out eight batters and walking two. He'll be welcomed back into the big leagues by a Blue Jays offense that has posted an impressive .831 OPS since Aug. 1.
