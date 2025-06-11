Woods Richardson (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Woods Richardson was unable to complete five frames in his fourth straight start, and he yielded six earned runs in his second consecutive major-league outing after being recalled Tuesday. The right-hander remains without a quality start in 2025, as he's yet to throw at least six innings in any of his nine appearances altogether. Woods Richardson now owns an uninspiring 5.74 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB over 42.1 innings, so he doesn't shape up as an appealing fantasy streamer in his next scheduled outing against the Astros.