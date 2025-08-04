Adams will start Monday's game in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

All four of Adams' appearances to this point at the major-league level have come in relief, but he has gone at least 3.1 innings in three of those outings, including during his last appearance July 27. While Adams may not be in line for a traditional start Monday, he's stretched out to provide anywhere from 3-to-4 innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.