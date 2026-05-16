Twins' Trevor Larnach: Back in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larnach (back) will start in left field and bat fourth Saturday against the Brewers.
Upper-back tightness prevented Larnach from starting Friday's contest, but he'll return to the starting nine following a day of recovery. In eight games since the beginning of May, the 29-year-old outfielder has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with three RBI, two runs scored and a steal.
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