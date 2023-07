Larnach was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Larnach was only up for a few days while Byron Buxton was on paternity leave and now heads back to the minors with Buxton back in tow. The outfielder has put up a .715 OPS with six home runs in 50 games with the big club in 2023.